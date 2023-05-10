Army, police launch search operation after noticing suspicious movement on outskirts of Poonch in J-K

ANI

Poonch, May 10

A joint search operation by Army and police is under way on the outskirts of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir after suspicious movement was noticed, officials said.

The area has been cordoned off.

Further details are awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday in a joint operation with security forces arrested two terror associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Shopian.

The police recovered incriminating materials, IED, arms and ammunition from their possession.

