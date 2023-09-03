Army porter hurt in blast

PTI

Jammu, September 2

An Army porter was injured in a landmine blast near the LoC on Saturday. Mukhtiar Ahmad Mir of Gagrian village was riding a horse when he accidentally triggered the landmine at Mauli Dhokh in Sawjian sector, officials said.

Mir was shifted to the sub-district hospital in Mandi. As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines that sometimes get washed away by rains, resulting in such accidents.

