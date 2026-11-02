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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Army porter loses foot in landmine blast near LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Army porter loses foot in landmine blast near LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Krishan Lal injured after accidentally triggering anti-personnel mine in Nowshera sector

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 04:03 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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An Army porter was seriously injured after accidentally stepping on an anti-personnel mine near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.

Krishan Lal, a resident of Langar village, accidentally triggered the mine while moving through a forward area in the Nowshera sector at 11.30 am, officials said.

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Lal lost his right foot in the explosion and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, they said.

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The forward areas along the LoC are dotted with landmines to prevent cross-border infiltration. However, some of these mines occasionally get dislodged and washed away due to heavy rains, resulting in accidents and posing a threat to people residing in forward areas, officials said.

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