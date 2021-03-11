Army porter, three militants killed in Kupwara gunfight

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar May 26

Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants and an Army porter were killed on Thursday after a joint team of the police and Army foiled an infiltration bid in the frontier district of Kupwara.

As the Indian Army has been doing rebalancing and realignment of its forces to counter the Chinese threat from the northern borders, the J&K Police are now joining the Army in counter-infiltration operations along the LoC in north Kashmir.

A joint team of the police and Army laid an ambush based on a specific input by the Kupwara Police regarding an infiltration attempt of militants at Jumagund village near the LoC of Kupwara.

26 foreign terrorists killed since Jan

  • Security forces have killed 26 foreign terrorists affiliated to LeT and JeM in J&K during the first five months of the year, says Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar
  • Fourteen of the slain foreign terrorists were from Jaish while 12 were affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba set up by Hafiz Mohammad Sayeed

“As the infiltrating militants were intercepted by the joint party of the police and Army, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint party which was retaliated, leading to an encounter,” a police spokesperson said.

In the ensuing gunfight, all three militants were killed, the police said.

The police said an Army porter identified as Lateef Ahmad Mir of Kuchiban-Jumagund village got injured in the exchange of fire and later succumbed to his injuries.

Based on the source report and the documents recovered from the slain militants, the police said they have been identified as Pakistani nationals associated with the LeT outfit.

Arms and ammunition, including three AK assault rifles, 12 AK magazines, one pistol and three mobile phones, have been recovered from their possession.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the joint forces have conducted two successive operations leading to the elimination of six foreign militants in the last 24 hours.

This was the third infiltration foiled by the joint team of the police and Army in May.

The Indian Army said exporting terrorism in J&K had been a state policy of Pakistan. “Pakistan’s nefarious designs to revive the dying agenda and keep the pot boiling in J&K under the garb of ceasefire understanding by Pakistan army is the new deceit,” the Army said.

3rd infiltration bid foiled by Army, police

This was the third infiltration foiled by the joint team of the police and Army in May

May 20 A joint team of the Army and police foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC by killing a Pakistani militant in the Tanghdar area of Kupwara

May 11 Joint team of the Army and police foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC by killing a local militant in Bandipora district. He was identified as Gulzar Ahmad Ganai

