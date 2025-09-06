Army rescues 2 South Korean mountaineers in Ladakh; 1 dies

The Army rescued two critically ill South Korean nationals during a trekking expedition on a peak in the Union Territory of Ladakh, officials said on Friday. However, one of the climbers died during treatment.

“On September 4, during a mountaineering expedition, two South Korean nationals fell critically ill near Kongmaru La, an isolated peak in Ladakh,” the Fire and Fury Corps said on X.

Army Aviation helicopters from the Fire and Fury Corps carried out a night casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) from an unprepared site at an altitude of 17,000 feet to ensure the timely evacuation of the mountaineers to SNM Hospital, Leh, for further treatment, the post added.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when a request was received to evacuate foreign national Hyun Woo Kim along with his wife, who were stuck at the isolated peak during the expedition.

Sources informed a daring casualty evacuation was executed by the Army Aviation during the night. “It was around 8:05 pm when the request was received by the Army for a casualty evacuation mission involving two trekkers stranded at Kongmaru La Pass,” sources said.

“The location posed significant challenges—an altitude of over 17,000 feet and the treacherous snow-covered peaks of Ladakh. The mission required a precise Night Vision Goggle landing at an unprepared helipad, demanding exceptional piloting skills and situational awareness,” sources added.

They said that around 8:20 pm, the aviation squadron swiftly sprang into action and launched their helicopters to execute the mission. The helicopter landed at 9:15 pm on the peak, and the rescue team wasted no time evacuating the foreign nationals by air. After a successful rescue, the individuals were handed over to medical authorities. The Fire and Fury Corps expressed condolences to the family of the mountaineer who lost his life.

Many tourists visit Ladakh during this time of year for trekking and other adventure sports.