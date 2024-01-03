Army sets up milk factory in Rajouri

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 2

In a significant step towards fostering economic development and empowering local communities, Rashtriya Rifles inaugurated a state-of-the-art milk factory in the remote border village of Pukharni in Rajouri district.

“This initiative executed under operation Sadbhavana underlines Army’s commitment towards empowering the inhabitants towards self-dependence and socio-economic development,” Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO, defence, said.

He said the milk factory, which was inaugurated by the resident women of Pukharni, is a concrete step towards harnessing the potential of resident dairy farmers and provide a local avenue for regions’ dairy farmers to sell their milk produce thus reducing dependence on Nowshera and Rajouri.

“Women empowerment is one of the noteworthy aspects of establishment of Pukharni milk factory wherein this establishment will provide jobs to over 20 local women. Besides serving as a powerful tool for social transformation, with actively involving women in dairy production chain, Army aims to enhance their economic independence and social standing giving way for a more inclusive and progressive society,” Bartwal said.

The focus of this project is not just economic development but also engaging Gujjar and Bakerwal community of the region wherein the Army has collaborated with the community members to comprehend the intricacies of dairy farming in the challenging terrain of Pukharni. “The synergy between the military and resident population is a testament to the effectiveness of operation Sadbhavana in fostering understanding and cooperation,” the PRO said.

