Army soldier dies after accidental fall near LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

An Army personnel lost his life after accidentally slipping from a height near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

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Rifleman Sukhpreet Singh (27) was on official duty in forward Mahadev post in Sunderbani sector when he lost balance and fell down from a height, resulting in his death, the officials said.

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They said the body of the deceased was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

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Police have started inquest proceedings, the officials said, adding the body of the deceased would be taken to his home town in Punjab for last rites.