Army soldier injured in landmine blast along LoC in J-K's Poonch   

PTI
Mendhar/Jammu, Updated At : 08:42 PM Feb 20, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
An army soldier was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

Rifleman Mohd Asif Rather, who was part of a patrol party, accidentally stepped over a landmine in a forward area in Balakote sector of Mendhar sub-division around 5 pm, they said.

The soldier, who suffered injuries on his left foot, was evacuated to a military hospital, the officials said.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains, resulting in accidents, they said.

