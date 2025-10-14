DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 2 terrorists killed as Army thwarts infiltration bid in J-K's Kupwara

2 terrorists killed as Army thwarts infiltration bid in J-K's Kupwara

The troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Kupwara late on Monday night and challenged the intruders

PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 11:08 AM Oct 14, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Two unidentified terrorists were killed as Army troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials here said on Tuesday.

The troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Kupwara late on Monday night and challenged the intruders. There was a brief exchange of fire between the two sides, the officials said.

“Based on specific intelligence input by JKP & corroborated by sources and agencies, regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in Machhal Sector, Kupwara on 13 Oct 2025.

“Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists. Large quantity of weapons and equipment recovered,” the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

The operation is in progress, it said.

