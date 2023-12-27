Army to deploy more troops in Rajouri, Poonch districts

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 26

With an increase in terror activities in Rajouri and Poonch, the Army is set to increase its presence in both districts which have witnessed multiple terror attacks in the recent past.

The decision comes in the wake of December 21 ambush of two Army vehicles by ultras in which four soldiers were killed in Surankote of Poonch.

The area is heavily forested and it has become difficult for the security forces to search for the terrorists behind the act as they are hiding in the woods.

Sources in the Army Intelligence said the increase in the presence of troops was discussed during the visit of Army Chief General Manoj Pande. “The increase will be temporary as of now so that forest areas in entire region are searched for natural hideouts, including caves, where these terrorists hide after attacking the security forces,” a source said.

The Pir Panjal range comprising of Rajouri and Poonch district is known for its tough topography and natural caves. Terrorists have been known to use these caves as their hideouts.

These caves are difficult to locate and are present in abundance in the forest areas. The Army chief had discussed the possibility of finding and destroying these caves during his meeting with commanders during a visit to Poonch on Monday.

The police have also been asked by higher authorities to act against those providing shelter and food to the terrorists in the region. The police have already started a drive in which terror associates are being identified in villages of the two districts.

Meanwhile, the security forces have found a unique pattern in different encounters, especially in Rajouri and Poonch districts, where terrorists are found to be operating in group of two members. Sources say that after infiltration from Pakistan, terrorists find it easy to hide in small groups. There are at least 25-30 ultras present in the jungles of Rajouri and Poonch that have emerged as the new terror hotspot in J&K.

There have been multiple encounters between security forces and trained armed terrorists in the twin districts along Line of Control during the last one year. However, it is believed that the recent ambush in which four Army soldiers were killed in Surankote of Poonch was handiwork of at least two pairs or of four trained ultras.

“Operating in pair of two also indicate that these terrorists are highly trained by the Pakistan Army and are able to sustain on their own for months. It is certain that Over Ground Workers (OGWs) are helping these terrorists by providing food and other necessary items,” a source said.

Two OGWs, including Nisar Ahmed and Mushtaq Ahmed, were arrested in connection with ambush on an Army truck near Bhimber Gali of Poonch, in which five soldiers were killed on April 20. The OGWs had constructed hideouts for terrorists near their homes where arms, ammunition and even cigarettes were kept.

