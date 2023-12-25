Army unit helps contain market fire in Baramulla

PTI

Srinagar, December 24

Army personnel posted at a camp in the Boniyar area of Baramulla district were among the first to respond when a massive fire broke out in the main market of the border town Saturday night, officials said here. The fire gutted several shops in the market. However, there was no loss of life.

“On December 23 at approximately 11:30 pm, a massive fire broke out in the main market of Boniyar, triggered by an electric short-circuit. The incident resulted in the complete destruction of many shops and property,” one of the officials said.

The officials said swift response of the Army personnel from a nearby camp played a crucial role in controlling the fire and preventing any loss of life.

“Upon receiving reports of the fire, the Army, stationed in Boniyar, immediately mobilised their resources, including water dozers and fire-fighting equipment to the site. Their rapid action significantly contributed to containing the fire, ensuring no further spread and additional damage to the market or nearby structures,” the official added.

The personnel of Fire and Emergency Services also arrived to reinforce the fire-fighting efforts, they said.

