Army, varsity to organise youth fest after two years

Bhaderwah/Jammu, October 29
The Army and University of Jammu will organise a five-day youth festival titled ‘Sangam 2022’ at the university’s Bhaderwah campus in Jammu and Kashmir from October 31, officials said on Saturday.
The event, held to inculcate a sense of belonging towards the nation, promote communal harmony among youth and boost tourism, is being held after two years following a decline in Covid cases.
The Army’s Rashtriya Rifles, in collaboration with the Bhaderwah campus, released a teaser of the festival during a press conference. Around 1,200 students from 34 colleges, universities and satellite campuses will participate in the festival from October 31 to November 4, Col Rajat Parmar, Commanding Officer 4, Rashtriya Rifles, said.
Adventure activities like paragliding, whitewater rafting in Chenab river, trekking, rock climbing and rappelling will be the highlights of the festival. Besides, the participants will also get a chance to interact with successful young entrepreneurs, he added.
“We have decided to organise the festival on a larger scale than earlier and we have been receiving overwhelming response,”University’s Public Relations Officer (Bhaderwah campus) Aarif Khateeb said. “Our focus is to promote national integration and communal harmony. We will also make the participants ambassadors of adventure tourism,” he added.
