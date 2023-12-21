3 soldiers killed, 3 injured in ambush of Army vehicles by terrorists in J-K's Poonch

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 21

Three soldiers were killed and three injured in an ambush of Army vehicles by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, officials said on Thursday.

The location of the ambush was Dhatyar Morh (between DKG and Bafliaz), Surankote, in Poonch district. Ambulances and additonal forces have been rushed to the spot, they said, adding that public movement has been restricted.

The vehicles were carrying jawans from an area near Bufliaz where a cordon-and-search operation against terrorists has been underway since Wednesday night.

The terrorists fired upon the vehicles—a truck and a Gypsy—leaving three soldiers dead and three injured, the officials added.

An Army spokesperson said, "Based on hard intelligence a joint operation was launched in general area DKG last night. Contact has been established today evening and encounter is in progress. Further details being ascertained."

Early on Wednesday, a mysterious blast had occurred near the Armed Battalion of police in Surankote.

Many vehicles parked in the area had suffered damage. With PTI inputs

