Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 4 Army personnel killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in J-K's Doda

4 Army personnel killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in J-K's Doda

The accident took place at Khanni Top along Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road

PTI
Bhaderwah/Jammu, Updated At : 02:54 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
Photo for representation.
Four Army personnel were killed and nine others injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The accident took place at Khanni Top along Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road.

Officials said the bullet-proof Army vehicle, carrying 17 personnel, was heading towards a high-altitude post when its driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into the 200-foot-deep gorge.

A joint rescue operation by army and police was immediately launched and four of the soldiers were found dead, the officials said.

They said nine other soldiers were rescued in an injured condition and three of them, who have suffered critical injuries, were airlifted to Udhampur military hospital.

