Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Army's 680-km bicycle expedition concludes at Kargil War Memorial

Army's 680-km bicycle expedition concludes at Kargil War Memorial

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jul 14, 2025 IST
The team of 20 Army soldiers pedalled through challenging high-altitude terrain to reach Ladakh.
The Indian Army’s mountain terrain bicycle expedition, which commenced from the icy heights of Siachen base camp on June 25, successfully culminated at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras.

The rally covering an arduous 680 km through the unforgiving terrain of Ladakh culminated on Saturday.

“The team comprised 20 Army soldiers, who pedalled through the most challenging high altitude terrain in the world, braving harsh weather conditions and negotiating treacherous passes like Khardung La, Fotu La and Hambuting La. The expedition not only symbolised physical resilience, but also served as a powerful medium to connect with the local populace and youth,” an official said.

As part of its outreach efforts, the team connected with 1,100 young students of 11 government schools in remote areas as well students from Ladakh University. Engaging with young students, the team highlighted the legacy of the Indian Army, the significance of the Kargil War and the immense sacrifices made by the soldiers while protecting the sovereignty of the nation.

“The expedition members also interacted with NCC cadets of 1st and 2nd Ladakh NCC Bn at Leh and Silmo emphasising the critical role which NCC plays in shaping disciplined, confident and service-oriented citizens. The team leader inspired the youth by sharing insights into various career avenues in the Indian Army and ways to serve the nation with honesty, honour and dedication,” the official said.

