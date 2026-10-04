Army’s swift assistance saves woman’s life in J-K’s Udhampur

Army’s prompt action saved a woman who had suffered critical head injury after falling from a height in a remote high altitude area in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a defence spokesman said.

The woman belonging to the Bakarwal community sustained the head injury after falling while cutting wood and reportedly remained unconscious for nearly two hours at 9,700 feet in Seoj Dhar area, the spokesman said.

Advertisement

On receiving information, he said Army personnel responded swiftly to the medical emergency and immediately reached the location.

Advertisement

“Under remote medical guidance through video consultation, Battle Field Nursing Assistants provided immediate treatment. The wound was cleaned and 12 sutures were administered under local anaesthesia along with pain relief and intravenous support. Her vital parameters were continuously monitored and she was stabilised for evacuation,” the spokesman said.

He said considering the difficult terrain, the personnel, assisted by four Army-employed porters, evacuated the casualty towards Lati village.

Advertisement

Simultaneously, coordination was established with Civil Hospital Lati for onward evacuation by ambulance and further treatment, the spokesman said.

He said the family was also provided food and refreshments.

The timely medical intervention and determined evacuation reflected the Army’s continued commitment towards humanitarian assistance and providing prompt support to civilians in remote and challenging areas, the spokesman said.