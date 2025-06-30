DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Army's Tiger Division undertakes expedition to Sari Pass

Army's Tiger Division undertakes expedition to Sari Pass

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jun 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Tiger Division undertook an expedition to the Sari Pass in Himachal Pradesh's Barot Valley to commemorate the diamond jubilee of the sacrifices made by the gallant soldiers of the Indian Army during the 1965 Indo-Pak War, an official on Sunday said.

Advertisement

The expedition was flagged off earlier on Friday from the revered Tiger War Memorial by Tiger Division GOC Major General Mukesh Bhanwala after paying homage to the unwavering spirit of the soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice in India's victory over Pakistan in the 1965 war, PRO Defence said.

A team from the Fiery Fifteen battalion of the Army conducted this trekking expedition to Sari Pass, he added.

Advertisement

As the nation marks the 60th anniversary of Operation Riddle (Indo-Pak War 1965), this expedition stands as a poignant reminder of the valour, patriotism and selfless service that epitomise the sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces, the PRO said.

The expedition team en route interacted with school children, youth, veterans and Veer Naris, infusing the spirit of patriotism and belongingness.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts