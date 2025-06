Advertisement

Speaking at the meeting, Bhadarwah ADC Sunil Bhutyal emphasised the importance of coordination among all departments to ensure smooth, inclusive and impactful observance of the event. It was decided that the main celebration will take place at Gatha Park, Bhadarwah, while concurrent yoga sessions will be organised at government degree colleges, identified tourist destinations, Vibrant Villages and Amrit Sarovars.

The ADC urged all departments to mobilise maximum public participation, especially involving school children, college students, youth clubs, PRIs, Self Help Groups (SHGs) and civil society members.

Detailed discussions were held regarding logistics, including sanitation, security arrangements, medical facilities, sound system setup and media coverage to ensure the programme’s success.

The meeting was attended by the District Ayush Officer Doda, Divisional Forest Officer, Tehsildar Bhadarwah, Block Development Officer, Block Medical Officer, Executive Officer Municipality, Zonal Education Officer, Dr Akhtar Hussain (Professor, GDC Bhadarwah), Dr Ifthakar Ahmed, Ayush Department, Bhadarwah, and other officers and representatives from various departments.