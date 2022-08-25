Arrested ultra was paid Rs 30K by Pak colonel to attack Army post

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, August 24

A terrorist, who was caught after being shot at near the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, has told the Army that he was paid Rs 30,000 by a Pakistan army colonel to attack a forward Indian post.

Tabarak Hussain (32) was trying to cut the border fence along with two-three terrorists on August 21. Noticed by soldiers, he tried to flee, but was brought down by effective fire, incapacitating him. Two terrorists managed to flee.

Arms, ammo seized On August 22 night, another group of terrorists stepped on a landmine, killing 2 of them.

An AK-56 rifle, 3 magazines and a large quantity of ammunition have been seized.

A lifesaving surgery was carried out on him, said Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand. Lt Col Anand said Hussain, a resident of Kotli district of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, had confessed about his plan to attack an Army post. “Hussain stated Colonel Yunus Chaudhry of Pakistan intelligence gave him Rs 30,000 in Pakistan currency and sent him for the attack. Tabarak also revealed that he, along with other terrorists, had carried out recce two or three times of forward posts with an aim to target them at an opportune time,” said the Army PRO.

Tabark was also captured in 2016 from the same sector along with his brother. He served a 26-month jail term and was repatriated later.

Another bid of terrorists was foiled in Laam sector of Nowshera on the intervening night of August 22 and 23 when terrorists crossing the LoC stepped on a landmine, triggering explosion. Two terrorists were killed and the third one possibly went back. On August 23 morning, a search was launched and the bodies of two of them were recovered, said Nowshera Brigade Commander Kapil Rana. Rana informed that war-like stores were also recovered. “An AK-56 rifle, three magazines and a large quantity of ammunition have been seized. As the area is mined, the search operation is being carried out carefully,” he added.

As per the Army, another terrorist is possibly injured and is hiding in the area or has gone back taking advantage of the inclement weather and dense foliage.