 Article 370 Abrogation SC verdict: Top court upholds Ladakh's UT status : The Tribune India

  J & K
Article 370 Abrogation SC verdict: Top court upholds Ladakh’s UT status

Refrains from ruling on validity of converting Jammu & Kashmir into Union Territory

Security personnel patrol Lal Chowk area in Srinagar. PTI



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, December 11

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the creation of Ladakh as a Union Territory (UT) in view of its strategic location and security concerns even as it chose not to rule on the legality of the reorganisation of J&K into two UTs of Ladakh and J&K. Ladakh is the only Indian state or UT that shares borders with both China and Pakistan. “The status of Ladakh as a UT is upheld because Article 3(a), read with Explanation-I, permits forming a UT by separation of a territory from any state. This court is alive to the security concerns in the territory,” said a five-judge Constitution Bench, led by CJI DY Chandrachud, which unanimously upheld the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to erstwhile state of J&K.

The Bench took note of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s submission on behalf of the Centre that statehood will be restored to J&K; its status as a UT was temporary and that the status of the UT of Ladakh would not be affected by restoration of statehood to J&K.

The top court held that the views of the Legislature of the State under the first proviso to Article 3 were recommendatory and Parliament’s exercise of power under the first proviso to Article 3 while J&K was under the President’s Rule was “valid and not mala fide”.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna – who penned down a three-page concurring opinion-- said, “Conversion/creation of a UT from a State has to be justified by giving very strong and cogent grounds. It must be in strict compliance with Article 3 of the Constitution of India.”

While dividing the erstwhile state two UTs, Parliament provided for legislative assembly only in J&K. Noting that direct elections to legislative Assemblies were one of the paramount features of representative democracy in India, the Bench said polls can’t be put on hold until statehood was restored.

It directed the Election Commission to hold elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.

Article 3(a) permits so, notes Bench

Signifies unity, hope

The Supreme Court’s decision signifies hope, progress and unity for Ladakh and J&K. It reinforces our unity as Indians which is deeply cherished. — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Ladakh MP

Unfortunate decision

Nobody will be happy with this judgement in J&K. It’s unfortunate but everyone has to accept the decision of the Supreme Court with a heavy heart.

— Ghulam Nabi Azad, DPAP president

Discrimination done away with

Article 370 was behind discrimination against multiple communities. Pak refugees didn’t get voting rights in the state Assembly before abrogation. — Ravinder Raina, chief of J&K BJP

Restore statehood

The Congress is committed to seeking restoration of statehood and will continue struggle for the J&K people who are unhappy over losing their land and job rights. — Vikar Rasool Wani, Congress’ J&K chief

Defeats idea of India

The verdict is nothing less than a death sentence. It is the defeat of the idea of India which the Muslim-majority erstwhile state had ceded to in 1947. — Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president

