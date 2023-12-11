 Article 370 case: Opposition leaders hopeful of favourable outcome : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  Article 370 case: Opposition leaders hopeful of favourable outcome

Article 370 case: Opposition leaders hopeful of favourable outcome

BJP says UT has witnessed unprecedented development after abrogation

Article 370 case: Opposition leaders hopeful of favourable outcome

(L-R) Mehbooba Mufti, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Omar Abdullah



PTI

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 10

While Kashmir-based political leaders are keeping their fingers crossed a day ahead of Supreme Court’s verdict on pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370, the BJP in Jammu said the UT had witnessed immense development. Leaders, including former CMs Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad, are anxiously waiting for the SC’s verdict on Article 370 that was abrogated by the Central Government in August 2019. A clampdown on political parties was imposed at that time which continued for months.

The Petitioners

  • The first petition challenging the scrapping of Article 370 was filed by advocate ML Sharma, who was joined by another lawyer Shakir Shabir.
  • The NC came up with a petition on August 10, filed by Lok Sabha members Mohammad Akbar Lone and Justice Hasnain Masoodi (retd).
  • Ex-defence officers and bureaucrats have also opposed the move.

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah, during an interaction with media, said his party was waiting for the day. “An SC Bench will announce its verdict. We hope that the court will give justice to the people of J&K,” said Omar. He said no one could tell what decision would be delivered by judges on the issue. “No one will disturb the peace in the Valley in case any adverse verdict comes,” he said. He, however, said that his party would continue with its fight for the restoration of the rights of the people of J&K through peaceful means.

“If we had to disturb the situation, we would have done it after 2019. However, we said it then and we reiterate it now that our fight will be peaceful and as per the Constitution, taking the help of the law to protect our rights and preserve our identity. What is wrong in it? Don’t we have a right to say this in a democracy? Can’t we raise objections in a democracy? If others can talk, why not us?” Omar asked at a party convention at Rafiabad in Baramulla district.

Illegal move

The decision taken by the BJP-led Central Government was illegal. —Mehbooba Mufti, PDP Chief

Development in J&K

For the first time in the history of J&K, the people here have witnessed developments in various fields. —Ashok Koul, BJP General Secretary (organisation)

Unconstitutional

People are attached to Article 370 emotionally. The abrogation was unconstitut-ional as the government did what the state Assembly should have done. —Ghulam Nabi Azad, DPAP chief

No threat to peace

No one will disturb the peace in the Valley in case any adverse verdict comes. Our party will continue its fight for restoration of rights. —Omar Abdullah, NC Vice-president

Omar claimed that the police had been summoning NC leaders to police stations since Saturday night and “intimidating” them. He said there was no justification to put curbs on National Conference leaders as they had always been votaries of peace.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad said the people of J&K were waiting for this day for the past four years. “I am thankful to the SC that the pleas regarding Article 370 were heard on a daily basis. Not much time was taken by the SC since the hearing started,” he said. According to him, the abrogation of the Article 370 was definitely unconstitutional as the government did what only state Assembly should have done. “We hope and we have trust on the SC that it will grant the legitimate rights to the people of J&K,” said Azad. He said the people were attached to Article 370 not politically but emotionally.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former CM Mehbooba Mufti said the court’s verdict should be clear that the decision taken by the BJP-led Central Government was “illegal”. The NC and PDP are part of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), also called the Gupkar Alliance, which was formed by parties in J&K to fight for the restoration of Article 370.

On the other hand, BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul said J&K had been benefited by the development projects and the welfare schemes of the Central Government. He said, “For the first time in the history of J&K, the people here have witnessed developments in various fields. Widening of existing roads, expressway, construction of flyovers, extending rail connectivity, upgradation and modernisation of railway stations and airports, mega power projects, prestigious educational institutions like IIT, IIM, establishing premier healthcare infrastructure, medical colleges at district levels are on the big list of what this UT has got.”

BJP’s J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina said the apex court had heard both sides through a transparent process. “Everyone should respect and accept whatever the decision the honourable Supreme Court takes. Our judiciary is the greatest,” Raina added. (With inputs)

