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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Article 370 is history, NC must focus on good governance: Sat Sharma

Article 370 is history, NC must focus on good governance: Sat Sharma

Said the NC cannot alter constitutional realities by repeating old slogans or making emotional appeals

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Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:58 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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J&K BJP president Sat Sharma holds discussions with other party leaders in Jammu on Saturday.
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Jammu and Kashmir BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma on Saturday said the National Conference (NC) leadership should accept the changed constitutional position following the abrogation of Article 370 and focus on governance instead of “misleading people through emotional statements and unrealistic political promises”.

Sharma made these remarks during a discussion on the prevailing political situation in the Union Territory with party general secretary Gopal Mahajan, MLA Vikram Randhawa, state secretary Pawan Sharma, office secretary Tilak Gupta, spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan and other party leaders.

He said the NC could not alter constitutional realities by repeating old slogans or making emotional appeals. Questioning the party’s commitment to its election promises, Sharma asked why its leaders, who spoke about making sacrifices for the restoration of Article 370, were not showing the same determination in addressing public concerns.

“Why are unemployed youth, daily wagers, contractual employees and other sections still waiting for the promised relief? Why is the ruling party more concerned about old political issues than the problems of ordinary citizens?” he asked.

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He alleged that unemployment, regional inequalities and other public concerns continued to remain serious challenges despite the NC having been in power for several decades.

Sharma said the real test of any political party lay in its performance, accountability and commitment to public welfare rather than emotional speeches and repeated political claims.

He said the NC, which currently heads the elected government in Jammu and Kashmir, should concentrate on employment, education, healthcare, development and fulfilling its election promises instead of diverting public attention through repeated statements on Article 370.

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