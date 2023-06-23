Article 370 was temporary, lasted for 70 yrs: Dhankhar

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 22

Criticising the controversial Articles 370 and 35A that were scrapped in August 2019 by Parliament, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said both the provisions were temporary but still sustained for 70 years.

Since Article 370 abrogation, 890 Central laws have been applied, 200 state laws repealed and 100 laws modified, he says.

In a special convocation at the University of Jammu during his maiden visit to the city, the Vice President said he had been advocating the abrogation of the aforesaid Articles for the past 20 years. “We are happy it’s not there now. Now, the nation doesn’t have two leaders, two constitutions and two symbols,” he said.

Praising BJP ideologue and Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Dhankar said, “The path of remarkable growth and development trajectory that J&K has charted following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A is a testament to the vision of Mookerjee, who gave his life for it. Region’s integration into the national mainstream has paved the way for investments, development and improved governance.”

According to him, there is a harmonious atmosphere in J&K which was missing earlier. Dhankhar said Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, decided against drafting Article 370 due to his visionary perspective.

Since the abrogation of Article 370, approximately 890 Central laws had been applied, 200 state laws repealed, while 100 laws had been modified, he said. Dhankar highlighted notable developments, including the ongoing construction of roads. “Noteworthy accomplishments encompass the completion of significant infrastructure projects in J&K such as the Banihal tunnel, Chenani-Nashiri tunnel and the world’s highest rail bridge over the Chenab river,” he said.