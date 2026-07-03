As Amarnath Yatra begins, PM Modi outlines ‘Panch Sankalp’ for pilgrims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wrote to devotees on the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra, describing the pilgrimage as a “rare spiritual opportunity” and urging pilgrims to undertake it with devotion, discipline and a sense of national responsibility.

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In a letter shared on X, the Prime Minister said the Amarnath Yatra represents an eternal chapter in India’s spiritual tradition and cultural unity.

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He said the Yatra is not merely a physical journey but a profound spiritual experience. Describing a visit to the holy cave shrine of Baba Barfani as a matter of great fortune and divine grace, Modi said the pilgrimage reflects the courage, resilience and unwavering faith of devotees.

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The Prime Minister also outlined his “Panch Sankalp” (five resolutions) for the Yatra and urged all devotees to follow them during the revered pilgrimage.

First, he called upon pilgrims to maintain cleanliness throughout the pilgrimage route and refrain from littering.

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Second, he urged them to protect nature and the environment by conserving water and keeping rivers and mountains clean.

Third, he appealed for a plastic-free pilgrimage by avoiding single-use plastics.

Fourth, he encouraged devotees to support local communities by purchasing local products and promoting local livelihoods.

Finally, Modi urged pilgrims to strictly follow all rules and official advisories, particularly those related to safety, traffic, weather and administration, to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage for everyone.

These resolutions echo the sustainability and responsible-tourism message he has highlighted during other major pilgrimages as well

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the efforts of the administration, security forces, healthcare personnel, volunteers and local residents in ensuring the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

Authorities have put in place extensive security arrangements, including multi-layered deployment, surveillance systems and weather-based movement protocols for the 57-day pilgrimage.

The Amarnath Yatra commenced on Friday and would continue till August 28.