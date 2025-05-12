DT
PT
Home / J K / As guns fall silent, Army says first calm night along Line of Control in recent days

As guns fall silent, Army says first calm night along Line of Control in recent days

For the past many days, there was heavy exchange of firing along the Line of Control and International border in Jammu and Kashmir
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 08:55 AM May 12, 2025 IST
No incident of firing at the borders was reported in Jammu and Kashmir, Army officials said on Monday, adding that it marked the first calm night in recent days.

Army officials said the night remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border. It was so in the entire border with Pakistan.

“No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days,” said Army officials.

For the past many days, there was heavy exchange of firing along the Line of Control and International border in Jammu and Kashmir. However, guns have now fallen silent across the Line of Control in Kashmir after the ceasefire agreement was announced by the two countries.

