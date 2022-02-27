As guns fall silent, land rates shoot up in Jammu

Arjun Sharma

Arnia (Jammu), February 26

For Raj Kumar (30) of Arnia, the scars on his mobile repair shop’s wall appear as fresh as the ones on the right leg of his mother. Amid firing from Pakistan in May 2018, an explosion near his residence, which also houses his shop, had left several people injured. “This happened in the blink of an eye. A shell exploded near by building, injuring my mother Satya Devi’s leg. I ducked and got saved but several others got hurt,” says Raj Kumar.

Before the reinforced ceasefire agreement on February 25 last year, residents of border villages lived in fear as shelling would start anytime.

Now, land rates have been going up. A marla of land near the Arnia main road earlier cost Rs 60,000 which now entails a price of Rs 1.25 lakh. People playing cards along roadsides was not a common sight in villages before February 2021. Now, a sense of calm prevails.

A farmer, Ashok Kumar (40), says many small farmers had to rely on other businesses earlier as farming was a dangerous affair due to the frequent ceasefire violations. “Shelling not only killed people and cattle, but also damaged crops. We could not freely visit our land for irrigation and taking care of our crops,” he says.

Arnia and its adjoining areas are known for the world famous Basmati rice.

Hans Raj, 69, an ex-armyman says people, amid ceasefire violations, were afraid of residing in Arnia and adjoining areas. “Many people had left. In the past one year, we have seen new shops coming up. People have returned,” he adds.

A house on a farmland riddled with marks of splinters from shells is a telltale of what the people of the area have witnessed in the past. The family has shifted to somewhere in Jammu and visits occasionally.

During shelling, schools within 5 km of the border used to be evacuated and shut for days.

Rajouri and Poonch districts too have witnessed many people losing their lives due to ceasefire violations.

As per official figures, 2,140 violations took place in 2018 along the border, killing 30 civilians and 29 security personnel. In 2019, violations increased to 3,479 and 18 civilians along with 19 security men died. In 2020, the violations increased to 5,133, leaving 22 civilians and 24 security men dead in Jammu and Kashmir.

