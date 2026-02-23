As J&K eyes Ranji trophy, families pray for victory

As Jammu and Kashmir prepares for its maiden Ranji Trophy final, families of the team’s players are praying and eagerly awaiting what could be a historic moment for the Union Territory.

Advertisement

J&K entered the final for the first time after a thrilling semi-final victory over two-time champions Bengal on February 18 in West Bengal. The team will now face Karnataka in the summit clash scheduled for February 24 in Hubballi.

Advertisement

The achievement has sparked celebrations across the UT, with residents from different regions and communities rallying behind the team. For many, the journey to the final reflects not only sporting success but also the gradual strengthening of sports infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Among those closely following the team’s progress is the family of 28-year-old pacer Auqib Nabi Dar, whose impressive bowling performance in the semi-final proved decisive. His father, Ghulam Nabi Dar, said the family — like countless others across the UT — is praying for victory.

“Everyone in Jammu and Kashmir is praying for the team to win. As a father, I am excited and hopeful that they will create history,” he said.

Advertisement

Unable to travel to Karnataka for the final, the family plans to watch the match online. “It’s too far for us to go there, but we will be glued to the screen,” he added.

According to his father, Auqib is focused and determined to deliver another strong performance. “I told him to work hard and concentrate on his bowling. He has prepared well and will do his best,” he said.

The team has also drawn praise for its diverse composition, bringing together players from different districts and communities of Jammu and Kashmir. Their collective success has become a unifying moment for the region.

In Doda district, the family of all-rounder Abid Mushtaq is equally hopeful. His brother, Khalid Mushtaq (29), said he spoke to Abid ahead of the final and expressed confidence in the team’s chances.

“Abid has been passionate about cricket since childhood. He has worked very hard to reach this stage. I am confident he will contribute significantly in the final,” Khalid said, describing him as a key player with an important all-round role in the side.

As the countdown to the final begins, homes across Jammu and Kashmir are set to turn into viewing arenas, with families united in hope that the team will script a new chapter in the region’s cricketing history.