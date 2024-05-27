As Lok Sabha elections end, BJP aims for ‘50 paar’ in J&K Assembly

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 26

A day after the Lok Sabha elections ended in Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kashmir launched a new slogan — “50 paar” — for the upcoming Assembly elections.

“We have to start working for the Assembly polls as the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister have already announced that the elections will be held before September 31, as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court,” said BJP general secretary Ashok Koul while addressing the media in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

As per the final delimitation order of May 5, 2022, J&K seats were extended to 90. Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the region, 43 will be part of Jammu region and 47 of Kashmir. Nine Assembly seats have been reserved for STs, of which six are in Jammu and three in the Valley.

The Supreme Court had on December 11 upheld the Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370 and also directed the Union government to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024, and restore statehood at the earliest.

The last Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in 2014, resulting in a coalition government between the BJP and PDP. The coalition government fell after the BJP withdrew its support in 2018. In November 2018, Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly after PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti staked a claim to form the government.

In March, political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, cutting across ideological lines, asked Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, during his visit to J&K, the urgency to conduct Assembly elections at the earliest.

