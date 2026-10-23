As new ‘civil’ society forum challenges Ladakh leadership, Leh Apex body releases meeting records

Amid growing criticism of the existing Ladakh leadership by a new group led by former Leh Apex Body (LAB) chairman Thupstan Chhewang, the LAB has made public documents relating to its meetings with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), saying that “transparency is essential” when the “constitutional and political future of Ladakh is at stake”.

In an appeal to the people of Ladakh, LAB chairman Chering Dorjay Lakrook said he had decided to release the relevant documents and drafts exchanged between the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and the MHA amid growing speculation, allegations and attempts to “misrepresent the position” of theABL.

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His statement came following recent remarks attributed to Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra and a meeting convened by the Civil Society Forum of Ladakh, headed by former MP Thupstan Chhewang.

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“We had expected the Office of the Chief Secretary and the MHA to make these documents publicly available for wider consultation and informed discussion. However, as this has not happened, whether deliberately or otherwise, the Apex Body Leh has taken the initiative to place the documentary record in the public domain,” he said.

“Transparency is essential when the constitutional and political future of Ladakh is at stake. Our people deserve facts, not rumours or selective interpretations.”

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The documents released for ‘public information and independent assessment’ include the minutes of the May 22 subcommittee meeting, the MHA draft and responses submitted to the ministry by the two Ladakh bodies.

Lakrook said he had spoken to the Chief Secretary over the telephone on October 20, informed him about the email and sought confirmation of the meeting scheduled for October 22 to enable a comprehensive discussion of the issues.

“The documentary record provides the basis for the people of Ladakh to understand the developments and assess the issues for themselves,” he said.

Appealing to every citizen to study these documents and form an independent opinion based on facts, Lakrook said the ABL had consistently pursued a solution-oriented approach to secure meaningful constitutional safeguards and democratic rights for Ladakh.

“Our firm stand on protecting the interests of our people must not be misconstrued as confrontation. Seeking a just and lasting solution is not confrontation; it is our responsibility to the people of Ladakh,” he said.

He urged people to examine the proposals, assess the progress made, and identify the commitments recorded and issues that remained unresolved. Public discussion at this critical juncture, he said, must be guided by facts, transparency and the larger interests of Ladakh rather than speculation.

Stating that the people of Ladakh had made immense sacrifices and waited patiently for their aspirations to be fulfilled, the appeal said, “We must remain united and steadfast in our efforts to safeguard Ladakh’s identity, land, employment, democratic rights and constitutional future.”

“Let us not allow speculation or differences of opinion to distract us from our collective responsibility. Let the documents speak, let the facts guide our discussions, and let the people of Ladakh make an informed assessment,” he said.

“Our commitment remains unwavering: to protect the interests of Ladakh and work towards a just, dignified and lasting solution that honours the aspirations of our people,” Lakrook added.

On Thursday, members of the Civil Society Forum of Ladakh gathered in Leh, claiming to represent the “religious, cultural, intellectual and democratic conscience of Ladakh”.

The forum alleged that despite several rounds of talks and an understanding reached between the Centre and representatives of the LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the two bodies had repeatedly undermined the process through what it described as “shifting goalposts and delaying tactics”.