As Pak blockade continues, PoK protesters warn of reaching out to India

The ongoing agitation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) against the Pakistan administration's blockade of essential food supplies and rations intensified on Tuesday as protesters openly opposed the country's control over the region, with the protests reaching its 22nd day.

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The protests, which are being seen as a massive setback to Islamabad's control over the region, saw thousands of demonstrators erupt on the 22nd day at Eidgah ground in Rawalakot, protesting that PoK is not a part of Pakistan, and explicitly warning the administrative regime of a permanent shift in allegiance toward India if things go from bad to worse.

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Addressing a massive cheering crowd of thousands, civil rights activist Sardar Aman Khan declared that "PoK is not a part of Pakistan. We do not need Pakistan. Rather, it is Pakistan that desperately needs PoK".

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“If the Pakistani establishment continues to block food, let it be known that the remaining borders of PoJK could open up. If that happens, Islamabad will find itself begging the people of PoJK to stay,” Khan said.

The public uprising has been driven by a 38-point charter of demands targeting decades of systemic state repression, crushing inflation and administrative neglect. For over three weeks, protesters have occupied the Rawalakot grounds, demanding absolute freedom from Pakistan's illegal occupation, sources said.

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As a retaliatory measure, the Pakistani government has suspended internet services across the region since June 5. However, the state-sponsored digital blackouts have failed to curb the unrest.

The agitation has triggered widespread solidarity demonstrations by the global PoK diaspora outside various Pakistani Embassies and High Commissions across the world.

Local leadership has made it categorically clear that the civil rebellion will neither halt nor back down until the regional capital, Muzaffarabad, and the entirety of PoK are completely liberated from Pakistani administrative control.

Earlier this month, the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a PoK-based civil rights group whose leaders were attacked and detained by Pakistani security forces on June 5, urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to convene an urgent special session on the human rights situation in the region.

Sources aware of developments said JAAC had further sought deployment of a UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions for an independent investigation into the alleged killings which took place between June 5-9 in PoK.

Urging the European Union's (EU) intervention, JAAC also sought issuance of formal démarches to Islamabad demanding immediate cessation of live fire against civilians. The civil rights group had also requested EU to demand the release of all detained JAAC members arrested solely for peaceful assembly.