As vehicle count crosses 27 lakh in J&K, govt ramps up road safety measures

Amid a sharp rise in vehicle ownership across Jammu and Kashmir, the government has intensified efforts to modernise regulatory mechanisms and expand safety infrastructure to keep pace with growing mobility demands in the Union Territory (UT).

Public and private transport services in J&K have expanded significantly in recent years. The total number of registered vehicles—both public and private—stood at 27,36,197 at the end of 2024–25. During that financial year alone, 1,69,012 new vehicles were registered. Continuing the upward trend, 1,47,448 vehicles were registered in 2025–26 up to December 2025, reflecting sustained growth in mobility and transport access across the UT.

For perspective, the total number of vehicles in J&K stood at 14.88 lakh in March 2017. This rose to 20.14 lakh by March 2020 and further increased to 25.67 lakh by March 2024, underscoring the rapid expansion of the region’s vehicular population.

However, revenue generation fell short of expectations, with Rs 942.22 crore realised against a target of Rs 1,430 crore during 2024–25.

According to official government data, 1.69 lakh vehicles were registered in 2024–25. During the same period, 12,332 fresh route permits were issued and 21,289 were renewed. Additionally, 98,739 fresh driving licences were issued, while 81,857 licences were renewed. For commercial vehicles, 13,558 fresh fitness certificates were granted and 91,644 were renewed, reflecting continued efforts to regulate and streamline vehicular operations across the UT.

“The J&K Government is making concerted efforts to provide efficient, reliable and quality transport services to citizens across all regions of the UT at reasonable and affordable costs. To achieve this, a range of policies and programmes are being implemented to meet the evolving demands of various economic sectors while ensuring accessibility, safety and sustainability in public and commercial transport services,” states the recently released Economic Survey.

The government has prioritised road safety by ensuring that vehicles are mechanically fit and operated only by trained and licensed drivers, thereby aiming to reduce accidents and curb vehicular pollution. It also monitors fare structures of private transport operators. The State Transport Authority periodically reviews and fixes fares in consultation with public representatives and operators to ensure bus fares remain fair and regulated.

Learner’s licences, driving licences, vehicle registration, fitness certificates and renewal of driving licences have been brought under the Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011, to ensure time-bound and accountable service delivery.

The Economic Survey further notes that the Inspection and Certification Centre (ICC) in Jammu has been constructed and equipped with necessary machinery. The department is in the process of finalising the tender for vendor selection as per the model provided by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Government of India.

Under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Policy, 11 licences have been issued for cab services in J&K, following the operational model of platforms such as Ola and Uber.

The survey emphasises that the government’s focus remains on providing adequate, efficient and coordinated transport services to commuters across the UT while safeguarding the public from exploitation by private operators.