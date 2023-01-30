As yatra ends, Rahul tears into govt over security in Kashmir

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, January 29

The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra ended with Rahul Gandhi unfurling the Tricolour at Srinagar’s iconic Lal Chowk on Sunday. Questioning claims of the government regarding normalcy in Kashmir, he challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a foot march from Jammu to Kashmir.

“Targeted killings, bomb blasts are taking place frequently in J&K,” he said during a media briefing.

Indicating that the Congress was planning an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi claimed that the Opposition was together and would stand against the BJP-RSS. “There are definitely differences among Opposition leaders but they will stand and fight together,” he said.

Restore statehood, begin democratic process: Congress Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the restoration of statehood and democratic process is a very important step in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Democratic process is the right of the people and it should be restored. A solution should be found for Ladakh people as well,” the Congress leader added.

Earlier in the day, the march resumed from Pantha Chowk in Srinagar before reaching Lal Chowk in the afternoon. Senior leader Jairam Ramesh stated, “Rahul Gandhi was supposed to unfurl the national flag on January 30 at the Congress office in Srinagar since permission to do so elsewhere wasn’t given. Last evening, the administration allowed him to do so at Lal Chowk, but under condition that it should be done on January 29.”

Rahul Gandhi also said restoration of statehood and democratic process is a very important step in J&K. “All other states in India have a democratic functioning and it should be restored in J&K. The people of Ladakh should also get what they are demanding,” Gandhi stressed.

On China, he said a delegation of Ladakh recently told him that 2,000 sq km of territory had been taken away by Chinese. “I keep repeating that the government’s approach of denying that the Chinese have taken our land is dangerous. It will give China confidence to do more dangerous things in future. They should have been given a firm answer,” he said.

Meanwhile, J&K leaders, including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, compared the unfurling of flag at Lal Chowk by Rahul to that the former PM Jawahar Lal Nehru in 1948 but amid different circumstances.

A rally is scheduled in Srinagar on Monday for which elaborate security arrangements have been made.

Meanwhile, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said the credit for Rahul Gandhi's flag unfurling event at Lal Chowk goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who “normalised” the situation in the Valley with the abrogation of Article 370. “The PM’s policies dealt a severe blow to the separatism and terrorism by abrogating Article 370 and strengthened nationalist forces, paving way for the normalisation of the situation and return of peace in UT,” he added.