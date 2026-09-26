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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ashok Kaul steps down as J&K BJP’s organisational general secretary

Ashok Kaul steps down as J&K BJP’s organisational general secretary

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Adil Akhzer
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:44 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Ashok Kaul
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Srinagar: Ashok Kaul, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) top organisational leader in Jammu and Kashmir, has stepped down as the party’s General Secretary (Organisation), a post he had held since 2012.

Kaul, among the BJP’s most prominent leaders in J&K, has over the years played a key role in expanding and strengthening the party’s organisational presence, particularly at the grassroots level, in both the Jammu and Kashmir regions, according to BJP leaders.

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In the Valley, he has told leaders that he wants to pass the baton to the younger generation in the Union Territory.

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Talking to The Tribune, Kaul confirmed that he had relinquished the charge and would return to the parent organisation. He said age was also a factor behind the decision.

A senior BJP leader described Kaul’s departure as a “major setback”, particularly for the party’s Kashmir unit.

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“After he took over, he worked extensively in the Kashmir region and increased the party’s presence,” the leader said.

A Kashmiri Pandit, Kaul has been credited within the party with strengthening its organisational structure and expanding its network across J&K, including increasing its seats in the Jammu region.

His resignation comes at a time when the BJP has seen changes after Nitin Nabin took over as the party president. This week, RSS leaders were appointed to steer the organisation in key states ahead of elections.

BJP president Nitin Nabin appointed Satish Poonia as the new J&K Prabhari (in-charge) and Reena Kashyap as Seh-Prabhari (co-in-charge).

Sources said more changes are expected in the J&K unit in the coming days.

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