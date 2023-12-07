Asked to leave grazing land, nomads move High Court

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 6

Tribal nomads having grazing rights in Dhar village of Bani area in Kathua district have filed a petition in the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, challenging the order of the UT administration whereby state land measuring 450 kanals was transferred in favour of the Horticulture Department for the establishment of a nursery for high-density plants. The administration had issued the order on October 3 this year. During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel told the Bench that the land in question was a part of the Bani Wildlife Sanctuary, notified by the Forest Department in an order dated December 10, 2019.

On the other hand, Senior Additional Advocates General Monika Kohli and Amit Gupta, appearing for the administration of J&K and the Forest Department, argued that the petitioners had no locus standi to challenge the impugned order. Gupta submitted that any interim protection to the petitioners would derail the project of establishing the nursery and the petitioners had only grazing rights and were not entitled to conferment of any rights under The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006. The Bench gave a week to Monika Kohli and Amit Gupta to file their reply with a copy to petitioners’ advocates. The court further directed the Registry to re-notify the instant petition on December 11.

