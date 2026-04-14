Assault by ‘cow vigilantes’: J&K CM Omar urges L-G to take strict action, says ‘hooliganism won’t be tolerated’

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified a multi-agency search operation in Ramban district for a youth feared to have fallen into a fast-flowing stream after allegedly being assaulted by cow vigilantes.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take strict action against those involved, saying a strong message must be sent that “jungle raj will not be tolerated in the Union Territory.”

Advertisement

“We want the atmosphere to remain good, but there are some people who want to create jungle raj here. They want to vitiate the atmosphere here and create a communal conflict,” Abdullah said while addressing a function in Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Advertisement

Referring to the Ramban incident, he said an innocent person had been killed there.

“I want to tell those people who want to vitiate the atmosphere here in the garb of religion, that as long as my government is there, we will never allow them to succeed in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Advertisement

The chief minister also appealed to Lt Gov Manoj Sinha to take stern action against those involved in the killing and those attempting to disturb peace, “so that a message is sent out that the current government will not allow this hooliganism, this jungle raj, in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Meanwhile, authorities have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and arrested four people in connection with the case, which has triggered protests and tension along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Tanveer Ahmad Chopan of Mundkhal Pogal in Ukhral tehsil, was travelling from Jammu to his village in a Tata Mobile vehicle carrying a milch cow and two calves when he was allegedly chased and assaulted before going missing, according to locals. A search operation is currently under way.