'Assemblies, Parliament are for discussions': Farooq attends J&K Assembly proceedings

The 88-year-old National Conference patron watched his son lead the treasury benches from the Speaker's gallery, sitting through the proceedings of the ongoing session in which the Assembly passed a pension bill that will benefit former MLAs.

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Attending the House proceedings, the veteran leader signalled to his son and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to rise and clarify the historical record on behalf of the party leadership.

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The Chief Minister rose during the Zero Hour after BJP MLA K Gupta claimed that his father and former legislator, late Shiv Charan Gupta, had not supported the June 2000 autonomy resolution passed by the Assembly.

"I have been directed by the party high command to set the record straight," Omar Abdullah told the House, looking toward his father.

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"The party high command wants me to correct the record in the Assembly. He (Farooq Abdullah) was the Leader of the House at the time (in 2000). Lalaji did not vote in favour of the autonomy resolution and staged a walkout. But he did not vote against it either." Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly complex after the session was adjourned, Farooq Abdullah praised the parliamentary debate between the government and the opposition. "This is a very good thing. Members can speak, and the government replies. May God keep it like this," he said.

"Assemblies and Parliament are for discussions, and I pray it continues like this, and that they keep discussing and keep doing better for the people," Abdullah said after watching proceedings for three hours.

The senior Abdullah had arrived in the House at 11:30 am during the Zero Hour and remained seated in the Speaker's gallery until the House was adjourned for the day at 2:30 pm.

Earlier, Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather formally announced Farooq Abdullah's presence in the Speaker's gallery to the lawmakers. "Please join me in welcoming him," Rather said as the House extended its greetings to the NC president.