Assembly elections on mind, RSS to step up outreach

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 7

With the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir likely early next year, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideologue of BJP, has asked its cadre to step up activities and take developments that have taken place in the UT since the abrogation of Article 370 to the people.

The RSS has also decided to hold ‘shakhas’ in far off areas, including Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban district having substantial Muslim population. While the Hindu organisation is already continuing its operations in different parts of Jammu division, there are plans to further scale up activities ahead of the polls. During his visit to J&K, Amit Shah had stated that elections in the UT would be held soon after the revision of electoral rolls process.