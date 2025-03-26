Assembly passes motions for elections to committees

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed motions for election of members to the three House committees.

The motions were introduced by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, presented by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather and passed by the House through a voice vote.

The House approved the formation of the Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on Estimates and Committee on Public Undertakings for the term ending March 31, 2026.

Each committee will comprise eleven members, elected in accordance with Rules 344, 346 and 349 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the J&K Legislative Assembly.