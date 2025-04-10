Assembly proceedings paralysed over Waqf issue, House adjourned sine die

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday after three consecutive days of chaos over the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Legislators from Kashmir-centric parties, including the National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and others, along with the Congress, continued to demand a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, who spoke at length defending his decision to disallow the discussion, also stalled a no-confidence motion moved against him by Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone and two other MLAs, stating that the rules did not permit such a move.

Several NC MLAs entered the well of the House, urging the Speaker to suspend the scheduled business to allow a discussion on the Waqf Act.

Adding to the commotion, BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia moved an adjournment motion to raise the issue of unemployment, which was also rejected by the Speaker on the grounds that it was not a recent issue. Amid the continuing disruption, the Speaker adjourned the House until 1 pm.

When the House reconvened, the uproar resumed. AAP MLA Mehraj Malik attempted to raise the issue of his altercation with PDP and BJP members outside the House during the adjournment period, but he was not allowed to speak.

NC MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi appealed to the Speaker to use his discretionary powers and allow at least a 30-minute discussion on the Waqf Act to help restore order in the Assembly. Gurezi alleged that the amendment was an “injustice to Muslims” and accused the BJP of divisive politics and failing to provide employment during its tenure.

Despite the chaos, the Speaker lauded the Assembly for its productivity during the budget session. According to him, 1,355 questions were received, out of which 154 main questions and 353 supplementary questions were taken up. A total of 1,738 Cut Motions were received, with 1,731 being discussed. Three Government Bills were passed, along with listing of 33 Private Members Bills. Additionally, 78 Calling Attention Motions were received—23 were listed and 34 disallowed. The House also received 109 resolutions, of which 85 were admitted and 14 were listed. Over 39 hours were utilised in legislative business during the session.