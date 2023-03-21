Assets of militant aides attached in Bandipora

Srinagar, March 20

Properties of two militant associates were attached in Bandipora district on Monday. Continuing its crackdown on those harbouring terrorists and providing logistic support to them, the police took action in presence of an executive magistrate, a police spokesman said.

He said the properties included houses of Abdul Majeed Reshi, father of accused Aijaz Ahmad Reshi, alias Doctor, at Gundpora Rampura, and Mohammad Jamal Malik, father of accused Maqsood Ahmad Malik, a resident of Chitteybandey.

The properties were attached under Section 25 of the UAPA. Process for attachment of the property belonging to the accused falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated by the order of Kashmir Divisional Commissioner.

According to the notice, the owners of these houses have been restrained from transferring, leasing out, disposing of, changing its nature or dealing with the said property in any manner without the permission of designated authority, the spokesman said. Any violation will attract penal provision of law, he added. — PTI

Terrorist’s house searched in Pulwama