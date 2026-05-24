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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Assets worth Rs 5 crore attached in anti-narcotics drive in Srinagar

Assets worth Rs 5 crore attached in anti-narcotics drive in Srinagar

Police said the actions reflected their commitment to eradicating the drug menace

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM May 24, 2026 IST
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Continuing its crackdown on narcotics networks under the “Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan – 100 Days Campaign”, Srinagar Police on Saturday attached multiple immovable properties worth nearly Rs 5 crore belonging to individuals allegedly involved in drug trafficking and related unlawful activities.

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In a statement, police said two residential properties — a single-storey and a double-storey house — belonging to Bilal Ahmad Sheikh and Aneek Ahmad Sheikh of Larbal Beerwah in Budgam were attached in connection with a case registered at Police Station Saddar, Srinagar.

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The properties, valued at around Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively, were attached under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act after completion of legal formalities. The proceedings were carried out in the presence of the concerned Tehsildar and local witnesses.

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In another action, police attached a double-storey residential house belonging to Suhaib Farooq Khan in connection with an NDPS case registered at Police Station Chanapora. The property, valued at nearly Rs 1 crore, was attached under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act in the presence of officials, an Executive Magistrate and local witnesses.

Police also attached a three-storey residential house with an attic belonging to Mohsin Ibrahim Naqash. The property, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, was attached under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act in the presence of the Naib Tehsildar, Rambagh, and local residents.

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In another case, police attached a three-storey residential house belonging to Farhan Manzoor Pandit in connection with an NDPS case registered at Police Station Rajbagh. A double-storey residential house belonging to Fayaz Ahmad Rather was also attached.

In a separate action, Srinagar Police attached a double-storey residential house at Bakshiabad, Bemina, belonging to Abid Hassan Dar in connection with a case registered at Police Station Batamaloo. The property, valued at approximately Rs 1.7 crore, was attached under Sections 68-F(1) and 68-E of the NDPS Act for alleged forfeiture of illegally acquired assets.

Police said the actions reflected their commitment to eradicating the drug menace and safeguarding youth from the harmful effects of narcotics.

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