Associate Prof ends his life on varsity campus

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 7

An associate professor of University of Jammu reportedly ended his life on campus here on Wednesday. Identified as Chander Shekhar (45), he had been placed under suspension after a few students accused him of sexual harassment.

A university official said the psychology professor hailed from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. He had been residing on the campus along with his wife and daughter and was upset over the complaint that was filed on September 1.

Harassment plaint Psychology Professor Chander Shekhar was placed under suspension after students accused him of sexual harassment.

Hailing from Meerut in UP, the deceased was said to be upset.

Cops broke open the door and found his body hanging , a police official said, adding it was sent to Government Medical College hospital for postmortem.

The complaint against the associate professor was forwarded to the internal committee against sexual harassment for investigation and the professor was placed under suspension on the basis of the preliminary report the previous day, the official said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and further investigation is on, the official added.