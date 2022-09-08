Associate Prof ends his life on varsity campus

Jammu, September 7
An associate professor of University of Jammu reportedly ended his life on campus here on Wednesday. Identified as Chander Shekhar (45), he had been placed under suspension after a few students accused him of sexual harassment.
A university official said the psychology professor hailed from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. He had been residing on the campus along with his wife and daughter and was upset over the complaint that was filed on September 1.
Harassment plaint
- Psychology Professor Chander Shekhar was placed under suspension after students accused him of sexual harassment.
- Hailing from Meerut in UP, the deceased was said to be upset.
Cops broke open the door and found his body hanging , a police official said, adding it was sent to Government Medical College hospital for postmortem.
The complaint against the associate professor was forwarded to the internal committee against sexual harassment for investigation and the professor was placed under suspension on the basis of the preliminary report the previous day, the official said.
A case under relevant sections has been registered and further investigation is on, the official added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM Modi
For shoring up partnership on Arctic subjects, especially en...
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched; this is the selling rate
Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's kin to skip unveiling of statue near India Gate
Resent clubbing it with inauguration of Central Vista
Criminal nexus: As Haryana govt goes soft, mining mafia back to business in Aravallis
Decline was seen after govt crackdown following mowing down ...