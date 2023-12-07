At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 6

Srinagar experiencing the coldest night of the season at -2°C on Wednesday. The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar reported the chilling temperatures, revealing a notable drop from the previous night’s -1.4°C, standing 1.1°C below the summer capital’s seasonal norm. Pahalgam in south Kashmir claimed the title of the coldest spot, registering a low of -5.1°C on Wednesday, compared to -4.3°C the night before. The tourist hotspot noted a deviation of 1.8°C below its usual seasonal average.

Gulmarg, the renowned ski resort in north Kashmir, saw a marginal improvement with a minimum temperature of -2.2°C, a slight rise from the previous night’s -2.3°C, maintaining a 1.1°C surplus above the valley’s average.

Qazigund, situated on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, recorded a low of -2°C, a drop from the previous -1.6°C, while Kokernag’s temperature dipped to -0.5°C, contrasting with the earlier night’s 0.2°C. The Meteorological Department forecasts dry weather prevailing until December 10, with general cloudiness expected on December 11 in J&K. It also anticipated a continued decline in night temperatures throughout the week.

