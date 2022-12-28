At 2.5°C, Jammu records coldest night of season

Jammu, December 27
At 2.5°C, Jammu recorded the coldest night of the season so far on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
Dense fog affected visibility in Jammu in the morning, leading to subdued surface transport and delayed air transport.
MeT office forecast on Tuesday that dry weather with isolated snow at higher reaches was likely during the next 24 hours.
“Mainly dry and cold weather likely during the next 24 hours with isolated snow at higher reaches,” the MeT Department said.
