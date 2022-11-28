At -3.4°C, Pahalgam coldest in Valley

Srinagar, November 27
Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far as the minimum temperature across Kashmir plunged below the freezing point, officials said on Sunday. The city recorded a minimum of -2.1° Celsius on Saturday night, which was the lowest so far this season.
The night temperature was 1.2° below the normal for this time of the season. Pahalgam tourist resort in South Kashmir reeled at a -3.4° Celsius, and was the coldest in the Valley. The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in North Kashmir’s Baramulla recorded -1° Celsius. Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of -1.4° Celsius.
