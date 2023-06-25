At 35°C, Srinagar hottest in 15 years

ANI

Srinagar: At 35 degrees Celsius, Srinagar recorded the hottest day (Friday) in June after 15 years. The MeT Department said there would be relief from the sweltering heat from Saturday. ians

Jawan remembered in Bhaderwah event

Bhaderwah: Glowing tributes were paid to Naib Subedar Chunni Lal on his 16th death anniversary in Doda. He was killed fighting militants in Kupwara in 2007. pti

Fire in shopping complex, 1 hurt

Srinagar: A salesman was injured after fire broke out in a shopping complex in Srinagar, officials said on Saturday. The injured was hospitalised. The reason couldn't be ascertained.