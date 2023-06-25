At 35°C, Srinagar hottest in 15 years

Srinagar: At 35 degrees Celsius, Srinagar recorded the hottest day (Friday) in June after 15 years. The MeT Department said there would be relief from the sweltering heat from Saturday. ians
Jawan remembered in Bhaderwah event
Bhaderwah: Glowing tributes were paid to Naib Subedar Chunni Lal on his 16th death anniversary in Doda. He was killed fighting militants in Kupwara in 2007. pti
Fire in shopping complex, 1 hurt
Srinagar: A salesman was injured after fire broke out in a shopping complex in Srinagar, officials said on Saturday. The injured was hospitalised. The reason couldn't be ascertained.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur closer to normalcy: Amit Shah at all-party meet
Says no violence-related death since June 13 | Cong-led Oppn...
India, US indispensable to each other after ‘beautiful’ journey in 9 years: PM Modi
Terms last engagement with diaspora as ‘sweet dish after a m...
Not 8%, India eyes 20% local content in drones
$3 billion deal with US firm