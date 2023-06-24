At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Srinagar, June 24
At 35 degrees Celsius, Srinagar recorded the hottest day in June after 15 years as the MeT Department announced that there would be relief from the sweltering heat from Saturday.
"The maximum temperature was 35 degrees Celsius yesterday (Friday), which equals the record of same temperature on June 3, 2018," a senior Department official said.
According to the official, the all-time high temperature for the month of June was on June 29, 1978, when it was 37.8 degrees.
"We are expecting relief from high temperature from today," he added.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures in Srinagar, Pahalgam and Gulmarg on Saturday were 22.4, 13.3 and 14.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.
In Ladakh, Kargil recorded 15.8 degrees and Leh 12 degrees.
Jammu registered 28.5, Katra 25.4, Batote 22.9, Banihal 21.3 and Bhaderwah 21.8 degrees as the minimum temperatures.
