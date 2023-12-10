At -4.6°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 9

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, experienced its coldest night of the season as the temperature dropped to minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, according to officials on Saturday.

Rides a motorcycle amid dense fog on a cold Saturday morning in Jammu. PTI

The recorded temperature on Friday night marked a significant decrease, with more than a two-notch difference compared to the minus 2.4 degrees Celsius observed on Thursday night.

In Anantnag, mercury plummets to -5°C Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the Amarnath Yatra, claimed the title of the coldest place in the Kashmir Valley, recording a minimum temperature of -5°C

In the famous resort town of Gulmarg in Baramulla district, the temperature dropped to - 4.2°C, down from -3°C on Thursday night, according to officials

Qazigund recorded a low of -2.8°C, Kokernag town reached -2.3°C, and Kupwara reported a minimum temperature of -3°C

Officials have confirmed that this is the lowest temperature recorded in Srinagar so far this season.

Pahalgam, situated in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and serving as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, claimed the title of the coldest place in the Kashmir Valley, recording a minimum temperature of minus 5 degrees Celsius.

In the famous resort town of Gulmarg in Baramulla district, the temperature dropped to minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, down from minus 3 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, according to officials. Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town reached minus 2.3 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara reported a minimum temperature of minus 3 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological office indicated that the weather in the region is expected to remain generally cloudy but mainly dry until December 11. Additionally, it predicted a further dip in the night temperature by a few degrees. Looking ahead, from December 12 to 15, there is a possibility of light rain or snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the meteorological office’s forecast.

As the cold wave continues to sweep across the entire valley, the Meteorological Centre’s data highlighted the persistence of freezing temperatures. The Centre in Srinagar has predicted dry weather on December 11 and a further fall in temperature in the coming days.

There is a potential Western Disturbance that may hit Jammu and Kashmir next week, which could bring light rain and snow to isolated higher regions.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar