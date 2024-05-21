At 42.2°C, Jammu sees season’s hottest day; new school timings come into effect

PTI

Jammu, May 20

Jammu on Monday recorded the season’s hottest day, with the maximum temperature hitting 42.2°C, an official said, as authorities changed the school timing in view of the “extreme hot weather conditions” to provide relief to the students.

The maximum temperature in Jammu and Kashmir’s winter capital was 3.9 notches above the season’s average, a MeT office spokesperson said.

The minimum temperature also moved a degree above normal to settle at 25.1°C, he added.

Jammu has been reeling from heatwave conditions over the past week, especially after the city’s day temperature crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark for the first time this season on May 16.

The upward trend in temperatures prompted local residents to seek early summer vacation in schools.

The Directorate of School Education, Jammu, ordered a change in the school timing in the division’s summer zones due to the extreme heat.

The new timing — 8 am to noon — came into effect from Monday in all government and private (recognised) schools up to the higher secondary level.

The official said Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded a high of 37.6°C and a low of 24°C.

Kashmir, on the other hand, continued to enjoy pleasant weather with a fresh spell of rain in wide parts of the Valley, including Srinagar, late on Sunday attracting tourists in large numbers.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded a day temperature of 28.5°C and a night temperature of 12.4°C, the official said and added that the city’s maximum and minimum temperatures were 3.3 and 1.0 notches above normal, respectively.

