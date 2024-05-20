Baramulla in J-K records all-time highest voter turnout of 59 per cent

Srinagar, May 20
Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in J&K recorded the all-time highest voter turnout of 59 per cent.
This was stated by J-K CEO PK Pole.
The constituency recorded a voter turnout of more than 45 per cent till 3 pm on Monday.
Baramulla had recorded a turnout of 34.89 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
An official of the election department said polling went on smoothly across the Lok Sabha constituency which comprises 18 assembly segments and is spread over the four districts of Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara and Budgam.
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone and jailed head of the Awami Ittehad Party Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid are among the key candidates in the fray.
